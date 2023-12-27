7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain before 7am, then showers, mainly after 7am. High near 51. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Rain and snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
New Year’s Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
