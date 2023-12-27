AAA: ‘Tis the Season for Lower Gas Prices in Pennsylvania

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.435 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.435

Average price during the week of December 18, 2023: $3.456

Average price during the week of December 27, 2022: $3.712

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.485 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.406. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.446 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.353.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.248 Altoona

$3.503 Beaver

$3.650 Bradford

$3.390 Brookville

$3.437 Butler

$3.416 Clarion

$3.349 DuBois

$3.338 Erie

$3.495 Greensburg

$3.458 Indiana

$3.448 Jeannette

$3.655 Kittanning

$3.465 Latrobe

$3.330 Meadville

$3.445 Mercer

$3.215 New Castle

$3.458 New Kensington

$3.404 Oil City

$3.478 Pittsburgh

$3.370 Sharon

$3.410 Uniontown

$3.597 Warren

$3.441 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to a 2023 low of $3.06 on December 18, but has increased over the past week to $3.12. This marks the first weekly increase since September. Today’s national average is 13 cents less than a month ago and two cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.86 to 8.75 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 2.7 million barrels to 226.7 million barrels. Robust gas demand and elevated oil prices have jolted pump prices as the US enters winter.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 28 cents to settle at $74.22. Oil prices rose due to attacks on tankers in the Red Sea. Because of those attacks, vessels had to be re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope, which requires increased transportation costs. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories rose by nearly 3 million barrels to 443.7 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

