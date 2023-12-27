 

Bernice D. Conner

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9MEdFYASH4oqTSIq (1)Bernice D. Conner, 97, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

She was born on December 15, 1926, in Madison Township.

She was the daughter of Charles and Winifred (Mortimer) Montgomery.

Bernice married Homer Conner on June 19, 1946, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2005.

She was a homemaker. Bernice was of the Christian faith and was a member of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg. She was a lifetime member of the Clarion Eastern Star Organization.

In her spare time, she enjoyed caring for her dog (Baxter), reading, traveling in her younger years, and spending time with family and friends.

Bernice is survived by one daughter; Kathy Hoffman and her husband David of Chambersburg, one son; Rick Conner and his wife Paula of Rimersburg, three grandchildren; Sarah Kersey of Jeannette, Bart Conner and his wife Kelly of Rimersburg, and Brianna Voich and her husband Jeremy of Greensburg, five great-grandchildren; Alana, Conner, Declan, Kasen and Rowan, and one brother; Jack Montgomery and his wife Dorothy of Rimersburg.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers: Floyd, Eugene and Donald Montgomery.

All services will be private.

Inurnment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made in Bernice’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.


