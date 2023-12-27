Bruce E. McEntire, 67, of Clarion, passed away Saturday morning, December 23, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on January 24, 1956, in Brookville, son of the late William E. “Gene” and Evelyn C. Reynolds McEntire.

Bruce was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Bruce was a long-time member of the Clarion Eagles Club #3807 where he often stopped and enjoyed a drink with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and dog, Benji.

Bruce had a heart of gold and an affectious smile that would brighten up any room.

He was always so kind to anyone he came in contact with. Bruce’s fun and loving personality will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie McEntire; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Bruce is also survived by his sister, Connie McEntire Henry of Limestone; a sister-in-law, Rosemary McEntire of Mechanicsville; 4 nieces; 3 nephews; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald W. McEntire and a niece, Tracy M. Henry Lauer.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation and all services will be private. Inurnment will take place in the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Cemetery in Clarion.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.