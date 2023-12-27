Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Pomegranate Salmon

A colorful, festive salmon dish makes an impressive addition to your holiday table!

Ingredients

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 skinned salmon fillet (about 2 pounds)



1/2 teaspoon salt1 medium navel orange, thinly sliced1 cup pomegranate seeds2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Place a 28×18-in. piece of heavy-duty foil in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Place onion slices in a single layer of foil. Top with salmon; sprinkle with salt. Arrange orange slices over top. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds; drizzle with oil. Top with a second piece of foil. Bring edges of foil together on all sides and crimp to seal, forming a large packet.

2. Bake until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 25-30 minutes. Be careful of escaping steam when opening the packet. Remove to a serving platter; sprinkle with dill.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.