Ella Can ”Dacy” White Anders Morrison

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 @ 05:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-BOG07YT2P2U1v76 (2)Ella Can “Dacy” White Anders Morrison, at the age of 98, passed peacefully surrounded by family on December 23, 2023, at Ridgmont Assisted Living Center in Ridgway.

Dacy was born on May 26, 1925, to Alfred Dean and Lillian Wealthy White.

She had three brothers Edward White, David White, Talmadge White and a sister Blanche White Parker. They were raised in Sylvania, GA, where she graduated from Bay Branch High School in 1942.

She then met and married Melvin E. Anders on October 7, 1942 during World War II, he was in the army and sent overseas. Dacy was in charge of packing parachutes for the soldiers. They had a beautiful daughter in 1943 Betty Jo Anders Miller. Upon his return, they moved to Marienville, where they then had a handsome son, Robert M. Anders.

They resided in Marienville together until his death in 2000.

Dacy worked at many factories including Stackpole in Kane until the age of 55 where she attended nursing school. She graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1980. Upon graduation she worked at Warren General Hospital, then North Warren State Hospital and Warren County Hospice when she retired.

After a long life, she met and married Alger E. Morrison on October 3, 2009. They traveled extensively and enjoyed their retirements together until his passing at the age of 90 on June 13, 2012.

Dacy had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great grandchildren she enjoyed throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister, husbands and grandchild Derreck Anders and son-in-law William W. Miller.

All services for Dacy will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local hospice center.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


