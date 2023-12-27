James “Jim” V. Wolbert, 84, of Knox, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side.

Jim was born on February 6, 1939 in Lucinda, to the late Richard W. and Helen “Nellie” (Callahan) Wolbert.

He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in Lucinda.

On November 28, 1959, he married Joyce Radaker at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion, by Father Fisher.

They were blessed with 64 years of marriage.

Jim had enlisted with the United States Marine Corp in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of L/Cpl. He then began working for Voto Manufacture Sales Company, in which he moved to Steubenville, OH in 1985, and became CEO.

He retired from Voto in 2000 after 40 years of service.

Jim had a love for his tractors, he loved to mow anything and anywhere.

He enjoyed working with his sons repairing and building attachments for tractors and anything needed.

Jim also loved his chocolate.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, he is survived by his children: Vincent Wolbert and his wife Maryann, of Clarion and William “Bill” Wolbert and his wife Shaughnette, of Knox; grandchildren: Jared, Alyssa, Jacob, Michael, Hope, Justin, Sally, and Nicholas; sisters: Joyce Rapp of Shippenville and Joyce Shaffer of Leeper; and his buddy and dog, Toby.

In addition to his parents, Richard and Nellie, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Helen Radaker; brothers: Dennis and Rich; and a sister Kate.

Per Jim’s request there will be no services. Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper were entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to: Clarion Limestone FFA, 4091 CL School Rd, Strattanville, PA 16258 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.