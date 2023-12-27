Local Man Allegedly Threatens to Burn Clarion Facility to Ground

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened to burn down a Clarion facility and “dig holes” for two of its employees.

The Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Scott Darren Dunkle, of Clarion, on November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, October 27, around 10:30 a.m., Officer Justin O’Neil, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, spoke with a known male who went to the department to report that he had received a phone call from a known female regarding Scott Dunkle’s alleged threats. According to the female, Scott Dunkle stated that “he was going to dig two holes for (Victim #1 of the Clarion facility) and (Victim #2 of the Clarion facility), burn the facility to the ground, and watch it burn from his porch.

According to the complaint, Officer O’Neil spoke with the known female by phone. She reported that she met with Dunkle on October 25, 2023. During the meeting, they discussed his behavior at the facility. The discussion was about him being prohibited from attending the Halloween party due to his confronting the two victims about their job performance. She stated that Dunkle was upset about not being able to attend the Halloween party, and he made comments about digging holes for the victims and burning the facility if he didn’t get to go to the party.

Around 4:45 p.m. on October 27, Officer O’Neil interviewed Dunkle at the Clarion Borough Police Department. Dunkle reportedly denied making the statement about burning down the facility, but he stated that he did make inappropriate sarcastic statements at times, the complaint states.

Officer O’Neil asked him about the comment regarding digging holes for the victims. Dunkle again denied making that statement but said he did make the statement about “running out of room to hide the bodies,” and he could see how that could be taken as threatening by others. Officer O’Neil then asked him what he thought would happen by his comment, and he stated that the known female would probably tell the individuals so they were aware, the complaint continues.

The complaint states that Dunkle was then asked about being upset about the Halloween party, and he denied that he was upset. He stated that he confronted an employee at the facility about doing something that he thought was wrong and that he was not permitted to attend the party due to that incident.

Dunkle allegedly said the only comment he made was that he was “running out of room to hide the bodies.” He also stated that he felt that the known female was only reporting this now because he was dropping their services, according to the complaint.

Officer O’Neil filed the following charge against Dunkle in Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 29:

Harassment – Communicating Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, on the following charge in front of Judge Duane L. Quinn:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 2, at 9:30 a.m. in front of Judge Duane L. Quinn:

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.