Moniteau Erupts for 81 Points in Win Over Sharpsville; Union Edged By Slippery Rock

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Andrew Zepeda scored 23 points and Chason Delarosa-Rugg added another 21 as the Moniteau boys basketball team raced out to a 47-19 lead at the half on the way to an 81-44 victory over Sharpsville at the Moniteau Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night.

(Pictured above, Andrew Zepeda)

Zepeda scored 16 points in the first quarter alone to help stake the Warriors to a 25-11 advantage.

Zepeda finished with 20 of his 23 points in the first three quarters.

Delarosa-Rugg scored 13 of his points in the second quarter for Moniteau.

David Dessicino added 11 points for the Warriors, who will take on Slippery Rock in the championship game on Wednesday night.

SLIPPERY ROCK 51, UNION 49

Dawson Camper scored 18 points for Union, but a late basket by Levi Prementine in the waning seconds gave Slippery Rock the victory at the Moniteau Holiday Tournament.

The Golden Knights led 40-35 after three quarters, but Slippery Rock was able to draw even at 49-49, setting up Prementine’s winning shot.

Union will play Sharpsville in the consolation game on Wednesday, while Slippery Rock will square off with Moniteau in the title game.

