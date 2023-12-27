NEW DETAILS in Oil City PD’s Continuing Search for Missing Venango County Man



OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities continue their search for an Oil City man who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

(Photo above: Aubrey Walters outside the Venango County Courthouse during the trial of Brandon Wells for the murder of Brierlie Walters. August 10, 2023.)

Aubrey Walters was last seen by his sister, Stacy Connelly, when she dropped him off at The Point, a mental health drop-in center in Oil City, on December 19th at about 6:00 p.m. The following day, she called The Point and was told he stayed the night and left.

Connelly said she then called The Open Door Café and was told that he had breakfast there that morning, and said he was planning on taking the Go Bus to Franklin, where he would start hitchhiking to Pittsburgh.

“He was thinking bigger cities would have shelters available,” said Connelly. “He was staying at the shelter in Oil City, but said he was being bullied over there.”

According to Connelly, Walters has mental health struggles and has a history of drug use. He has never, she said, gone off on his own like this before without staying in touch with his family or friends.

“Ever since Brierlie got killed, he’s gone downhill,” said Connelly.

Brierlie Walters, Aubrey and Stacy’s sister, was murdered by Brandon Wells in March 2022.

“I put word out on Facebook first because I didn’t want to report him missing if he was just out doing whatever he wanted to do,” said Connelly. “I figured for sure he’d call on Christmas.”

Walters is described as a white male, approximately 6’1” tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a shaved and/or bald head.

Lt. Cory Ruditis is leading the investigation for OCPD.

Anyone having information concerning Walters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Oil City Police Department at 814-678-3080.

