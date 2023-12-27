Norma E. Renninger, 99, of Oil City, passed away on December 25, 2023, at Sugarcreek Station.

Born January 15, 1924 in Tylersburg, she was the daughter of the late Norm and Twila Rutherford Roddy.

Norma was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on December 31, 1943, to Perry S. Renninger, who preceded her in death in 2006.

A homemaker, Norma volunteered at the former Oil City Hospital, for the Red Cross Blood Mobiles, American Cancer Society and for the Easter Seals.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she volunteered for many years.

Norma is survived by her three children, Candy Elick &her husband Mark of East Palestine, OH, Steven Renninger & his wife Beverly of Oil City, Patti Stahlman & her husband Joe of Oil City, six grandchildren, Mark Elick, Mandy Reigler, Cassandra Renninger, Steffanie Bako, Joe Stahlman II and Danielle Stahlman and by 11 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister, Judy Dashner of Oil City, and a sister-in-law Helen Roddy of Oil City.

She was preceded in death by four sisters Geraldine Byham, Lois Sterner, Shirley Irrgang and Audine Miller and by three brothers (Alvin) Glenn Roddy, Bert Roddy and Donald Roddy.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

