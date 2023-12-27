Patricia K. “Pinky” Bates, 77, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, at Wesbury Retirement Community in Meadville at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas evening.

Born December 14, 1946, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Genevieve Karg Kleck.

Patti attended both St. Joseph High School and Venango Christian High School, graduating from Venango Christian. She also received an Associate’s Degree at the University of Pittsburgh in business, receiving all A’s.

She worked over 40 years at Penelec both in Oil City and Meadville ending her career at Penelec as Regional Manager in Meadville.

After retiring, she later worked at Seco Warwick in Meadville.

Patricia loved spending time outdoors, hiking and walking at Petroleum Center, Oil Creek State Park, and Woodcock Dam in Meadville.

She also loved spending time at Presque Isle and being in the sun. She had worked tirelessly for the March of Dimes and its annual walk-a-thon while she was with Penelec. Patti also was an animal-lover, having many dogs during her lifetime (Beasley, Maddie and Emma in her later years).

She also enjoyed antiquing, crafting, and reading.

Her faith was strong and unwavering, and she was an active member of St. Agatha’s in Meadville and St. Stephen’s in Oil City.

Most importantly, she loved her sons and grandchildren very much.

Surviving her are her sons Jeffrey Brian Bates and his wife Sheila, and Jason Gerard Bates; two grandchildren, Brittany Noel Bates and Benjamin James Bates; and five great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her sister Judith A. Huefner of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, her brother David A. Kleck of Beaver Falls, and twenty-seven nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Kleck, Michael Kleck and William Kleck, and sisters, Mary “Sis” Pilewski and Catherine Gates.

Visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, December 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held at on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen Church with Rev. John Miller, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

To leave the family a special message please visit www.morrisonhome.com

