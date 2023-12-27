 

Clarion Shelter Task Force Soup Luncheon Set for January 24

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-navada-ra-1703272 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Shelter Task Force will be hosting a soup luncheon on Wednesday, January 24.

The soup luncheon will be takeout, eat-in, or delivery from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The luncheon will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 600 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa.

The cost is by donation, and all proceeds will benefit the Clarion Shelter Task Force in efforts to assist with emergency housing in Clarion County.

Contact 814-319-8043 for takeout and delivery.

Colored Soup Flyer


