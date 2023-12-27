Clarion Shelter Task Force Soup Luncheon Set for January 24
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Shelter Task Force will be hosting a soup luncheon on Wednesday, January 24.
The soup luncheon will be takeout, eat-in, or delivery from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The luncheon will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 600 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa.
The cost is by donation, and all proceeds will benefit the Clarion Shelter Task Force in efforts to assist with emergency housing in Clarion County.
Contact 814-319-8043 for takeout and delivery.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.