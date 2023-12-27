 

Fryburg Woman, Two Other Area Hunters Named Winners of Big Buck Contest

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-12-26T163553.377Winners have been announced in the Explore Big Buck Contest brought to you by Long Shot Ammo & Arms of Fairmount City.

Submissions for this year’s contest were accepted through Facebook and email. All submitted photos were considered.

This year’s winners are listed below, in no particular order:

Esther Taggart, of Fryburg. Harvested near Fryburg.

Jacob Means, of Brookville. Harvested during archery season in in Sigel.

Mackenzie Redfield, of Cranberry. Harvested in Cranberry.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges at Explore. Facebook likes were not the determining factor but were considered.

The contest featured over $500 in prizes, including gift certificates from Long Shot Ammo & Arms, Sweet Basil, Cousin Basils, Korner Restaurant and more.

Winners can claim their prizes by emailing exploreContests@gmail.com with “Buck Contest Winner” in the subject line.

Congratulations to all hunters this season!


