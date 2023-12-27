State Police Calls: Bicyclist Arrested for Drug Possession

FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

DUI Arrest on State Route 62

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, for a traffic violation.

Upon speaking with the operator, it was determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to Warren General Hospital for a blood draw.

His name was not released.

This investigation is ongoing.

Local Man Arrested for Drug Possession While Bicycling on Route 257

According to a report released on Monday, December 25, Franklin-based State Police initiated a stop on a bicyclist on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, December 16.

Police say the operator—a known 35-year-old Seneca man—was arrested for drug possession and other summary offenses.

