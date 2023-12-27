State Police Report 404 Crashes, 3 Deaths, 198 DUI Arrests Over Christmas Holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. – In an ongoing effort to keep Pennsylvanians safe and informed, the Pennsylvania State Police released their annual Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report on Tuesday, December 26, which included 198 arrests of people who drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Over the three-day period (December 23 through December 25), PSP investigated 404 crashes, where three individuals died, and 70 others were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes.

Troopers also issued:

1,036 speeding citations.

123 citations for failing to wear a seat belt.

22 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

More information on the 2023 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement report, broken down by troop, is available.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. PSP reminds people to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

