Timothy J. “Tim” Kowal

Timothy John “Tim” Kowal, age 64, of Grove City, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Tim was born in Oil City, on November 28, 1959, to Thaddeaus “Ted” and Charlotte (Snow) Kowal.

He married Dottie L. Schaeffer on February 1, 1980.

Tim grew up in Oil City.

He was an outdoorsman his entire life, working with various tree services and lumber companies.

Tim enjoyed playing pool, hunting, and fishing, and spending time with his German Shepard, “Duke”.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie, at home, two daughters, Crystal L. (fiancé Christopher Dickens) Gonzalez and Jessie N. (Michael) Ashby, both of Grove City, three grandsons, Ethan, Zakkery, and Andrew, and a sister, Theodora (Bruce) Mattozzi. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Thomas Kowal.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Services will be private.

