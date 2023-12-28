 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A chance of rain, mainly between 9am and 2pm. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Patchy fog between 10pm and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday
A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
New Year’s Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

