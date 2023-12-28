7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A chance of rain, mainly between 9am and 2pm. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Patchy fog between 10pm and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
New Year’s Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.