BREAKING NEWS: Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed Near Emlenton Due to Tractor-Trailer Crash

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 05:12 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

lifeflight-main-bannerEMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to 511 PA, the highway is closed between Exit 42 (PA 38 – Emlenton) and Exit 45 (PA 478 – St. Petersburg/Emlenton).

Clarion County 9-1-1 reported that the call for service came in at 3:26 p.m. for a single tractor-trailer crash.

Life Flight 2 was dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police, PennDOT, the Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, and St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511pa.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

