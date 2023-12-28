Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry-Lime Sangria

Tart, light, and fruity, this party-worthy sangria is a hit any time of the year!

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed



1 bottle (750 ml) white wine, chilled3/4 cup frozen limeade concentrate, thawed1 each medium orange, lime, and apple, peeled and diced1 bottle (1 liter) of citrus soda, chilled

Directions

1. In a small saucepan, combine water and cranberries. Cook over medium heat until berries pop, about 5 minutes. Drain and discard liquid; set cranberries aside.

2. In a pitcher, combine the wine and limeade concentrate. Stir in the diced fruit and reserved cranberries; add the soda. Serve over ice.

