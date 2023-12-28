Clarion Rotary Hears from DuBois Author Joe Taylor

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Rotary on Monday, December 18, listened to a presentation by Joe Taylor, an author and retired radio personality and consultant.

(Pictured above: Rotarian Mike Patton, author Joe Taylor, and Rotarians Lisa Kerle, and Rick Tote.)

Taylor discussed his humorous book, A Pepper and Egg Sandwich on American Bread.

The book is a self-reflection of his upbringing in a Sicilian-American family.

Taylor, who grew up at a time when many people still considered Italians not quite real Americans, grew up in a predominantly non-ethnic neighborhood. He attended school with kids whose last name didn’t end in a vowel.

Growing up in the 50s as an Italian boy in a non-ethnic neighborhood and school, Taylor lived with his “very traditional Italian relatives,” traversing two very different worlds. He learned to traverse and translate the two worlds he grew up in.

In A Pepper and Egg Sandwich on American Bread, he looks internally at his Italian upbringing from both the perspective of the love of family, as well as the detachment of a curious outsider.

The book can be purchased on Amazon.

