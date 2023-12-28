 

Construction Site Turns Crime Scene: “Irate” Man Appears from Woods, Assaults Victim

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarCLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A 24-year-old man from Rye, New York, was arrested on charges of simple assault near a construction site in Richland Township, Clarion County.

According to Trooper Cyphert, the incident took place around 11 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2023, when the unidentified man allegedly emerged from a wooded area near Dee Road.

After removing his jacket and belongings, the suspect became irate and began assaulting a 31-year-old man from Emlenton, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion are currently investigating the incident.

Further details about the incident or the condition of the victim have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.


