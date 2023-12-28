 

Featured Local Job: Licensed Practical Nurses

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Western Secure Treatment Unit in Emlenton, PA, a program operated by Rite of Passage, is looking for full-time and part-time Licensed Practical Nurses.

The Nurse works as a staff member of the Student Services Team. Primarily responsible for the health care of the students, maintains all student medical files, and educates staff and students on health issues, first aid, infectious controls, and emergency procedures. Depending on the site, the Nurse administratively reports to the Medical Coordinator. The Nurse clinically reports to the Site or contracted Physician/Medical Authority.

Click the links below for the full job descriptions:

Full-Time LPN

Part-Time LPN

The Western Secure Treatment Unit is located at 12 Dakota Drive Emlenton, PA, 16373.


