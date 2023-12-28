Frances E. “Fran” Carnahan, 90, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday morning, December 27, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on December 29, 1932 in Limestone Township; daughter of the late Clyde J. and Grace I. Clinger Aaron. Fran married Winfield “Dick” Carnahan on July 5, 1974, who preceded her in death in 1992.

She worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for many years until she retired.

Fran was of the Catholic faith.

She loved playing horseshoes and was state champion in Pennsylvania and New York. Fran is survived by her sons, Delbert Dean, Jr. and Daniel Dean; along with numerous grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Aaron of Mayport and her sister, Delores Shoupe of North Carolina; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Fran was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Herr; 2 brothers, George Aaron and Joseph Aaron; a sister, Clara Traister; and an infant sister.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, December 29, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Samuel Bungo, pastor of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates, presiding. Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

