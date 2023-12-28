H. Jeanne (McMurdy) Hindman

H. Jeanne Hindman, 92, of Emlenton, a longtime well-known Emlenton paramedic, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband early Wednesday morning, December 27, 2023, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanne was born on the family homestead in West Home, Venango County, on May 28, 1931.

She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Leora Beals McMurdy.

She was a 1949 graduate of Emlenton High School and had earned a degree in licensed practical nursing from the Venango Technology Center Practical Nursing Program in Oil City.

In her earlier years, Jeanne and her husband had attended the Emlenton Presbyterian Church.

Jeanne had most recently been attending the Emlenton United Methodist Church.

She had been employed for many years as a licensed practical nurse at the former Franklin Hospital.

She was the founding president of the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service in 1978.

She was a longtime EMT and a highly respected paramedic using the radio call number “36.”

Jeanne was devoted to the ambulance service for nearly half a century and was currently serving as the director emeritus.

Jeanne was married on January 8, 1950 to William E. “Bill” Hindman Sr. Mr. Hindman preceded her in death on February 1, 1981.

She enjoyed antiquing and the company of her family, most especially the grandkids and great grandkids to whom she was affectionately “Gram and Old Gram.”

She is survived by five children, William E. Hindman Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Butler, Margaret “Peg” Slye of Saxonburg, Pamela J. Baum and her husband, James Runyan, of West Home, Richard A. Hindman and his wife, Linda, of Oklahoma, and Betsy A. Hamilton of Meadville; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles McMurdy and a sister, Betty Onuffer.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Duffee, former church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emlenton Area Ambulance Association, PO Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373 or the Emlenton Fire Dept., PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

