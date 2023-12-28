Final $23 Million Clarion County Budget Arrives with No Tax Increases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Commissioners on Tuesday morning passed a final 2024 Clarion County Budget of $23,092,521.00 with no additional taxes. Commissioners also approved a three percent raise for employees not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.

County employees covered under a collective bargaining agreement will receive pay increases per their agreement, averaging 2.75 percent.

2024 taxes include a Millage of 20.5 Mills, a Millage for Debt Service of 1 Mill, and a County Per Capita Tax Rate of $5.00.

Fiscal Technician Rose Logue and Director of Accounting Tifany Berry presented the 2024 budget. Retiring Commissioner Ed Heasley thanked Logue for her work in budget development.

A reorganizational meeting of the new set of Clarion County Commissioners, Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Braxton White, will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., in the Admin Building conference room.

A Work Session on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., in the Admin Building conference room.

Salary /Commissioners’ Board meeting on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Admin Building conference room.

Courts. Rehire of Keith Troesch as Part-Time Bailiff. Non-Exempt/Non-Union. Starting rate $19.57 per hour. Effective 01/02/2024.

Probation. Separation of Employment of Jason Kerle. Effective 01/02/2024.

Sheriffs. Rate Adjustment/Change in Status. Elsa Ortiz Wise from $14.71 per hour to $15.20 per hour for successfully completing one year of service per union contract. Effective 11/28/2023.

Sheriffs. Promotion of Elsa Ortiz Wise to Clerical Supervisor. Union. Starting rate $17.44 per hour. Effective 12/19/2023.

Sheriff. Separation of Employment of Jeff Slagle. Effective 12/31/2023.

Sheriff. Rehire of Jeff Slagle to fill vacant Part-Time Sheriff Deputy position. Union. Starting rate $15.25 per hour. Effective 01/02/2024.

Personnel Items for the following departments were reported:

Accounting. Rose Logue will receive a $4,000.00 stipend to assist with the fiscal budget. Effective 12/22/2023

Accounting. New Hire of Pamela Zahoran to fill vacant Financial Investment Coordinator position. Part-Time. Non-Exempt/Non-Union Paygrade 5. Starting rate $20.00 per hour. Effective 01/02/2024.

Corrections. New Hire of Austin Butler to fill vacant Full-Time Correctional Officer I position. Union. Starting rate $15.25. Effective 12/23/2023.

Corrections. Promotion of Kyle Hall from Part-Time Correctional Officer I to Full-Time. Correctional Officer I. Union. Starting rate $15.25 per hour. Effective 12/17/2023.

Corrections. Promotion of Santana Hoffman from Part-Time Correctional Officer I to Full-Time Correctional Officer I. Union. Starting rate $15.25 per hour. Effective 12/20/2023.

CYS. Promotion of Eiley McGregor from Caseworker III to Caseworker Supervisor. Full-Time. Exempt 3. The starting rate is $24.00 per hour. Effective 01/02/2024.

CYS. Promotion of Kaitlyn Brown from Caseworker I to Caseworker II. Full-Time. Union. The starting rate is $20.00 per hour. Effective 12/06/2023.

CYS. Promotion of Brendan Bugar from Caseworker I to Caseworker II. Full-Time. Union. The starting rate is $20.00 per hour. Effective 12/06/2023.

CYS. Promotion of Stephen Rutherford from Caseworker I to Caseworker II. Full-Time. Union. The starting rate is $20.00 per hour. Effective 12/06/2023.

Separation of Employment:

County. Lorraine Schoepke. Effective 12/08/2023.

Corrections. Treana Gross. Effective 12/31/2023.

CYS. Lydia Peterson. Effective 12/22/2023.

