Paxton L. Stewart, 44, of Sykesville, passed away Monday, December 25, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Paxton was born on April 11, 1979, in DuBois, to Rob and Edye (Michael) Stewart.

After graduating from DuBois Area High School in 1997, he attended Triangle Tech where he received a Specialized Technology degree in Architectural Computer-Aided Drafting and Design in 1999.

He went on to work as a draftsman for Glass Erectors in Reynoldsville, where he was also a current business partner of the group.

Paxton was an extremely passionate person who cared deeply about his family, friends, and members of his community. He was an avid volunteer to countless organizations and causes and never wanted any recognition or praise in return. His only goal was to make others smile.

He was devoted to God and his church families beginning with Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville, then later starting a new journey at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, where he helped with many children’s events and volunteered at catechism and Sundayschool classes at both churches.

He touched the lives of many families and children with his work in the church, not only through his volunteer work, but also by giving anonymous monetary donations and gifts to children to make their day a little brighter.

During his recent hospital stay in Pittsburgh, those same children sent him dozens of cards wishing him well, which brought Paxton tremendous joy in those last few days.

Paxton was an avid supporter of youth sports and community athletic organizations, especially the DuBois Challenger Baseball League. He was a frequent fixture in the stands and never missed a game over the course of many years. He loved cheering on the athletes, but especially

took great pride in watching his cousin, Preston Freemer, take the field.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, Paxton was concerned about the front-line workers’ well-being and the heavy burdens they were facing. In an effort to lift their spirits, he spearheaded a fundraising campaign to provide food for essential employees who were not afforded the ability to stay home and quarantine. With the help of donations from local citizens and businesses, Paxton was able to have over 60 pizzas delivered throughout the community to brighten the days of these workers.

Paxton volunteered a lot of his time out of the public eye, as well. He would visit cemeteries and clean the headstones of strangers, he would scrub and clean the areas around the cemetery, and was also a significant contributor to the Find a Grave website, where photos can be uploaded of an individual to put a face to their final resting place. He did this by collecting yearbooks from all over and going through the painstaking process of finding the people whose grave he had come across and adding it to the site.

He felt it was an honor to do this for families who may not be able to visit their loved one’s final resting place.

In addition to his volunteer work, Paxton was a member of the Old Town Beagle Club in which he served as secretary and ran the club’s yearly rabies clinic. He was a member of the Falls Creek Eagles, the Sykesville Community Improvement Association (SCIA), and also participated in the men’s Monday night bowling league at the DuBois Lanes. He was an avid concert-goer and amassed a large collection of souvenirs from his many trips.

When Paxton was not busy volunteering or helping others, he enjoyed spending time at his camp in Benezette, PA, The Hairy Bear, where he also held a yearly ‘Crock’toberfest and offered an open invite, not just to his family and friends, but to the public, as well. It was a weekend for friendly competition and a trophy for the best Crockpot meal, but most of all, a getaway dedicated to providing a nice and relaxing time for all who came.

Paxton’s very last act of giving came on Christmas day in the form of organ donation. He received an honor walk from the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and the staff at Alleghany General Hospital as he gave his final gift of himself to save lives.

For all that Paxton gave to others, it was only fitting that he passed on Christmas Day and gave others the hope of a Christmas miracle.

Paxton leaves behind his loving parents, Rob and Edye Stewart of DuBois, PA; his brother, Cody Stewart; his nephews, Damon and Grayson Stewart, whom he loved with all his heart; and his beloved and faithful dog, Watson. Paxton is also survived by a large extended family, including many aunts, uncles, and cousins who he cherished dearly and would do anything for.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ron and Marilyn (Klingensmith) Stewart; his maternal grandparents, Thomas (Pete) and Mary Imogene (Brennan) Michael; and two uncles, Kevin Michael and John Kelly Rusciolelli.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 30, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Paxton’s greatest passion was supporting his local community theater, the Paul G. Reitz Theater in DuBois, where he served on the Board of Directors, regularly worked the box office, was a season ticket holder, and was an active promoter of the theater’s efforts. In the same giving spirit, the family requests that any memorial donations in Paxton’s name be made to the Paul G. Reitz Theater CRI in DuBois, PA, by calling 814-375-4274 or emailing thereitztheater@gmail.com to help carry on his legacy of giving to others.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

