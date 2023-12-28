 

‘Pennies from Heaven’ Brings Joy to 130 Children, 63 Families This Year

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Dec 27 14-11-21CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This year 130 children and 63 families registered for the annual Pennies from Heaven Christmas gift distribution recently held at the Zion Church.

This year marks the 28th year the organization has made Christmas brighter for many children.

Registrations were made and families were scheduled to select their gifts, including new clothes, books, stuffed animals, board games, and many toys.

Even Pampers were available for families with small children.

To be eligible for registration, a parent was either working at a low-income job, laid off during the last three months, or a student.

Donations make the program possible and are accepted all year long and the program receives no government funding.

For those who want to contribute to the cause, send your donation to  Pennies from Heaven, PO Box 222, Clarion, PA 16214.

Community Action handles all registration for the program.


