Rochelle Galene (Smith) Blake

Rochelle Galene Blake, age 81 of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, December 26, 2023, at her home following an illness.

Born November 25, 1942 in Fairmont, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Smith and Carolyn Powell Smith Bachman and was raised by her grandparents, the late C. Hobart “Hobbie” and Ella G. Powell.

She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1960 and earned a Culinary Degree from IUP.

On November 12, 1960, Rochelle married Melvin C. Blake and he survives.

For many years she owned and operated Millers Hoagie Shop and Village Dairy and retired from teaching culinary arts at the Clarion County Vo-Tech.

Rochelle was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, where she served as a Trustee and participated in the Living Tree Extravaganza, along with being a member of the Living Tree committee.

She loved to camp, participate in card club and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

Rochelle is survived by her husband, Melvin; Son, Ken Blake and his wife, Mandy, of New Bethlehem and their children: Steven Blake, wife Jennifer, and children, Duncan and Trinity Blake, and grandson, Beau Blake, and Kenndra Cravener, husband Tim, and children, Emma and Avery Cravener; and Daughter, Suzette Gunter and her husband, Mark, of New Bethlehem and their children: Denelle Procious, husband Ryan, and children, Abigail, Tenley, Gunner and Evelyn Procious, and Toni Ryver, husband Nate, and children, Paisley and Prudence Ryver.

She is also survived by a brother, Rusty Bachman.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, Rochelle was preceded in death by a sister, Dianne Bachman Baumhaver, and step father, Russell Bachman.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will be held in the church at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2024, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Rochelle Galene Blake to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223

Online condolences may be sent to Rochelle’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

