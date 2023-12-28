Historical Series: The Almost Forgotten Venango County Diamond Rush, Part 2
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Post Office Inspector William Tafel arrived in Franklin on Saturday night, the 20th of October, 1928. He was not happy.
The National Air Transport Service airplane, piloted by William C. “Wild Bill” Hopson, that had gone down in a storm two days earlier, had been carrying a package of extreme value, and some of its contents were missing.
The plane was carrying a haul of diamonds valued at $50,000.00. In today’s currency, that’s about $880,000.00. Taffel’s first order of business was to secure the crash site and the scattered diamonds. After a day of searching, it was determined that most of the gems had already been carried away.
William C. Hopson. Photo by Nathaniel L. Dewell, 1922.
One man, it was reported, didn’t bother to prospect in the ravine, opting instead to take scoops of dirt home to sift through. The man found four diamonds in his pay dirt.
Taffel’s job was to recover all the lost diamonds and return them to their owner. The National Air Transport Service was contracted by the United States Postal Service to fly mail along Hopson’s route, but they weren’t on the hook for the lost valuables—the USPS was. And, it turns out, they did not want to pay out a $50,000.00 claim if they didn’t have to.
Fortunately for Taffel, most Venangoans who had rushed to the crash site were boisterous about the discoveries they’d made. It didn’t take long for the Post Office Inspector to locate most of the stones. By October 23rd, he had them in his possession.
Also in Taffel’s possession was a list of 87 people who were reported to have taken at least one diamond and had not returned them. His offer to any of those citizens was this: if they turned in the diamonds to either the Polk or Franklin Post Office, they would be happily given a receipt and that would be that. If they failed to do so, they would face criminal charges in Federal Court.
Venango County residents looking for diamonds at the crash site of William C. Hopson’s airmail plane. The Intelligencer. October 24, 1928.
On his list of 87 holdouts was one person who was described as a “prominent Franklin woman.” Her name was not disclosed to the media.
By October 30th, warrants had been issued, and Venango County residents were being arrested. One man, Benson S. Berlin of Polk, was arrested after he reportedly returned 45 small gems to the Post Office but allegedly failed to return four large ones. He was released without charges after returning the diamonds.
Later that day, Taffel announced that “a few more” of the diamonds had been located inside a sack of dirt hidden inside a Polk residence.
On the 31st, postal investigators located a cache of diamonds stuffed into an eyeglasses case and sunk into a can of oil, also in Polk.
Twenty more gems were returned the same day by multiple people living in the area.
Souvenir hunters scour the ground near Hopson’s wreckage looking for diamonds. The News-Herald. October 23, 1928.
Five more loose diamonds were recovered after Taffel arrested a 21-year-old Harrisville man and kept him in lockup in the Venango County Jail. The man returned one diamond he had in his possession. His arrest, no doubt, inspired others to come forward.
Ultimately, Taffel could not squeeze more diamonds from the citizens of Venango County. Coming up short, he excavated tons of earth from the crash site. It was placed in a pile inside the Franklin Post Office where postal inspectors sifted through the mound searching for the elusive stones. They had located another six diamonds after two weeks of sifting.
It’s unknown just how many diamonds were recovered by Taffel and his team. It’s unlikely they found them all. In fact, the last report I read from 1928 stated that federal agents were looking for five men, described as traveling salesmen, who took several buckets of dirt and ash from the area of the wreckage. A few days later, a man believed to be one of the five entered a jewelry store in Stoneboro and presented diamonds to the proprietor. The diamonds bore evidence of having been in a fire, the report said.
Now, you might ask yourself, are there still diamonds in Bear Hollow Ravine?
Many people have asked that question over the years. In fact, some have even trespassed on private property looking for the gems. Personally, I think that’s the last place I’d look if I wanted to find some “Wild Bill” diamonds in Venango County.
If I had grandparents, or more likely great-grandparents, who were alive and in the area at the time of Venango County’s diamond rush, I’d be looking inside Grandpa’s old collection of oil cans.
