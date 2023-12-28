 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: New Year, New Sleep Mattress Event

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Faller's (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kick off the New Year with a better night’s rest. Stop by Faller’s Furniture today and try out a new mattress and save!

Save the sales tax on Beautyrest and Spring Air now through January 15.

Get up to $600 off on the Beautyrest Black Collection and up to $500 off on the Beautyrest Harmony Collection now through January 15.

Click HERE to see full details.

Fallers mattresses

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 South 5th, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: www.fallersfurniture.com


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.