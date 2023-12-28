 

Patton Financial Advising: Medical Debt and Your Credit Report

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: Medical Debt and Your Credit Report.

It’s no surprise that consumers are contacted by debt collectors about medical bills more than any other type of debt.(1) After all, the complex world of medical billing and collection practices is extremely difficult to navigate. Many people have trouble understanding what the various billing codes on a medical bill even mean.

Historically, this has led to consumers racking up unpaid medical bills because they were unaware of what they owed or were in the process of disputing what they owed to their healthcare provider. These unpaid bills were then often reported to credit bureaus, negatively impacting credit reports.

Fortunately, there have been changes to the way medical debt is reported on credit reports. As of July 1, 2022, the three nationwide credit reporting companies (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) no longer include medical debt that was paid after it was sent to collections.

Read The Full Article Here: Medical Debt and Your Credit Report

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
