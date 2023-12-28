SPONSORED: Regen Rx Modalities: The Science of Shockwave Therapy
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Regen Rx offers four non-invasive medical devices primarily used for musculoskeletal disorders.
(This article is Part 2 of 4)
Dr. Barrett is the medical director at Regen Rx and offered this information to help interested patients familiarize themselves with the science and basic physics of two of their four modalities, focused shockwave therapy and non-focused (radial pulse) shockwave therapy. These are medical devices designed to propagate a mechanical stimulus into the tissues that are converted through transduction into complex cellular signaling cascades to promote the healing and regeneration of tissues.
This article is for those interested in getting a more detailed look into the science behind shockwave and its use in regenerative medicine.
The PiezoWave 2T Shockwave therapy machine and the enPulsePro radial pulse therapy source are non-invasive medical devices that use shockwaves to stimulate the healing and repair of damaged tissues in the body. These pulses can help to reduce pain, break up scar tissue, promote new blood vessel growth, reduce inflammation, increase blood flow, and promote tissue regeneration. They are primarily used in the fields of orthopedics, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and men’s health.
Shockwaves came into medical use decades ago as a way to noninvasively break up kidney stones. The shockwaves used in regenerative medicine are not as intense and are meant to stimulate the healing of tissues. The uses for both forms of shockwave therapy have grown significantly since this treatment was discovered, and physicians and biomedical researchers continue to find new ways to use shockwaves to help patients deal with pain, restore function, and regenerate tissue. It is studied extensively in musculoskeletal care such as tendon, ligament, fascia, muscle, and bone disorders.
There is also, however, very promising published research using shockwave technology and its regenerative properties in non-orthopedic care as well. It has been shown to promote new blood vessel growth and normalize cardiac function in ischemic hearts, it can help restore renal function in patients with chronic kidney disease, and it may help lower blood pressure caused by kidney disorders. It is already widely used in genitourinary conditions such as erectile dysfunction, Peyronie’s disease, and chronic prostatitis. It is used in dermatology in chronic wound care and in neurology it is being used for the regeneration of peripheral nerves.
Dr. Barrett said he knows the science behind the technology is advanced, but he feels patients who pay for these therapies deserve a detailed explanation and an overview of the medical research. He said more information and research articles are available through the National Library of Medicine/National Center for Biotechnology Information.
For those interested in the physics behind this technology, a “shockwave” is not just a percussive force. A shockwave has complex mechanical features, including high positive pressure with a small pulse width at -6dB, a very rapid rise time
Many providers and even biomedical device companies often describe the mechanism of action as “creating microtrauma to stimulate healing.” That is a simple way to describe this to patients but isn’t necessarily accurate. Dr. Barrett doesn’t prefer this description as he doesn’t like the connotation that damage to the tissues is necessary to benefit from these advanced physical medicine modalities.
He states that “the cellular regenerative process is initiated by the complex acoustic pulse wave being absorbed into the damaged or diseased tissues and that energy being converted at a molecular level through a cascade of events in the cells, the cell membranes, and the junctional tissue between cells into beneficial physiologic changes. Tissue ‘damage’ is not necessary.”
These biochemical changes are as simple as the cells lining the blood vessels (the endothelium) being stimulated to quickly release nitric oxide which is a primary signaling chemical for blood vessel dilation and increased blood and oxygen delivery. More complex cascades are implicated in the regenerative process. An example of this includes shifting the polarity in the macrophage phenotype from the M1 to the M2 population.
Dr. Barrett explained “Macrophages are a type of cell that can be involved with the immune response and pro-inflammatory conditions (M1 macrophage), but this cell type can also have regenerative abilities (M2 macrophage). The M1 population of macrophages is responsible for the inflammatory response. On the other hand, the M2 population limits the immune response and intensifies anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties.
“The type 2 response is known to be directly involved in the regenerative processes of cell proliferation, polyamine, and collagen synthesis, the releasing of regenerative signaling molecules such as interleukin-10 and interleukin-4, and the promotion of angiogenesis through the release of various cytokines and growth factors. So, Shockwaves can essentially reassign this cell type to engage in the regenerative processes rather than the inflammatory processes. Shockwaves ‘flip the switch’ and can turn chronic inflammation into acute healing by changing the function of this cell type.”
Dr. Barrett said that although the regenerative powers of Shockwave therapy happen over time as the tissues heal, there is often quick and profound pain relief with Shockwave therapy.
He stated, “The analgesic effects of Shockwave are often very rapid and are attributed to the decreases in tissue concentrations of substance P and prostaglandin E2, which are chemicals involved in pain transmission and inflammation. Shockwave therapy alleviates pain by reducing the transmission of pain signals, increasing the production of natural painkillers (endorphins), and desensitizing local nerve fibers.”
He stated that although the pain relief with Shockwave is rapid, the regenerative effects that are essential to a more sustainable resolution take place over a longer period of time as the tissue needs time to heal.
The main difference between Shockwave and Radial Pressure Wave is that focused Shockwave uses technology that concentrates the pulsed energy to a targeted specific point and depth within the tissues. You can think of it the way a magnifying glass focuses the sun into a small, high-energy point.
RPW (non-focused shockwave) uses pulsed pressure mechanical waves to more broadly treat pain-generating or damaged tissues by sending a pulsed pressure energy oscillation into the tissues which is absorbed and converted by the cells into an active biologic response.
A simple analogy they sometimes use to compare Shockwave to a rifle, and RPW to a shotgun blast.
Because of this difference, each form of Shockwave has more specific or preferred uses in the musculoskeletal conditions they work on.
Dr. Barrett explains “There is an overlap, and many conditions can benefit from the use of both. Many complex pain syndromes have multiple pain-generating structures or areas of dysfunction, so we often use both sources during our programs.”
He added in addition to Shockwave therapy, they often use High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) which is a proprietary form of electromagnetic transduction therapy (EMTT), and musculoskeletal Class IV medical laser in their cases to provide the most comprehensive non-invasive care.
In the next article, Dr. Barrett will discuss the applications of Shockwave Therapy in regenerative musculoskeletal medicine.
New name. Same people. More services brought to you by Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center.
