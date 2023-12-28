SPONSORED: The Haskell House – Ring in the New Year with Big Savings on Weddings, Showers
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ring in 2024 by booking an event at The Haskell House.
(Kelsee Forsythe Photography contributed photos to the article.)
Christmas season is the time for engagements and pregnancy announcements; the perfect time to start searching for a venue for your wedding or baby/bridal shower!
The Haskell House, located on Main Street in Clarion, is set to offer a “New Years sale” beginning on January 1, 2024.
The sale, running from January 1, 2024 through January 10, 2024, will be available for all NEW inquiries for events at The Haskell House.
For ten days only, events can be booked for UP TO 24% off! Select dates for weddings can be booked starting at just $2,024!
About The Haskell House
With over 5,000 square feet of space artfully blending historical elegance with modern flair, The Haskell House offers more than just accommodation—it offers an experience. Each room is tastefully adorned with antique-style furniture, enhancing the authenticity and charm of your event.
Located in downtown Clarion, this historic venue is an oasis of tranquility. It’s the perfect setting for a memorable event, be it a wedding, a baby shower, a bridal shower, a family reunion, a holiday party, or a corporate gathering.
Contact The Haskell House today by email at thehaskellhouse@gmail.com or by phone or text at 814-227-8054.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news at Facebook.com/haskellhouse.
