 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: The Haskell House – Ring in the New Year with Big Savings on Weddings, Showers

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

haskell-house-mainCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ring in 2024 by booking an event at The Haskell House.

(Kelsee Forsythe Photography contributed photos to the article.)

Christmas season is the time for engagements and pregnancy announcements; the perfect time to start searching for a venue for your wedding or baby/bridal shower!

The Haskell House, located on Main Street in Clarion, is set to offer a “New Years sale” beginning on January 1, 2024.

245497745_603297624438870_1619123992222585206_n-1024x683

The sale, running from January 1, 2024 through January 10, 2024, will be available for all NEW inquiries for events at The Haskell House.

For ten days only, events can be booked for UP TO 24% off! Select dates for weddings can be booked starting at just $2,024!

To inquire about an event or a certain date, email thehaskellhouse@gmail.com, text 814-227-8054, or contact The Haskell House on Facebook at facebook.com/haskellhouse.

1S9A5532

About The Haskell House

With over 5,000 square feet of space artfully blending historical elegance with modern flair, The Haskell House offers more than just accommodation—it offers an experience. Each room is tastefully adorned with antique-style furniture, enhancing the authenticity and charm of your event.

205704237_530084061760227_7707453306273444409_n

Located in downtown Clarion, this historic venue is an oasis of tranquility. It’s the perfect setting for a memorable event, be it a wedding, a baby shower, a bridal shower, a family reunion, a holiday party, or a corporate gathering.

Contact The Haskell House today by email at thehaskellhouse@gmail.com or by phone or text at 814-227-8054.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news at Facebook.com/haskellhouse.

242536347_121286516924533_7058243111482223192_n


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.