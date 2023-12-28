Student Arrested After Girl Sexually Assaulted in Stairwell at Clarion Area High School

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say an 18-year-old Clarion Area student is facing charges after a female student was allegedly sexually assaulted twice in a stairwell at the high school.

According to a criminal complaint released on December 26, Isaac James Matlock, 18, of Clarion, is facing one count each of second-degree felony sexual assault, third-degree felony corruption of minors, and second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault.

The charges were filed by Clarion Borough Police Department on December 20 at Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The complaint, filed by Detective Wright, indicates the investigation was initiated on December 15 when Officer Kemmer received a report regarding a possible sexual assault at Clarion Area High School on Liberty Street. It was relayed to Officer Kemmer that a 15-year-old female student reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a fellow student.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck told exploreClarion.com the alleged incidents occurred in a stairwell at the school and involved one victim.

“At this point in the investigation, we believe it is an isolated incident and there are no other victims.”

No one else was in the area at the time of the incidents.

Officer Kemmer of the Clarion Borough Police Department conducted interviews with both the victim and a male juvenile who said that the victim told him about the incidents on December 15.

The first incident occurred sometime after Thanksgiving and before December 13, according to the juvenile victim’s account. She stated that Isaac Matlock touched her genitals in the stairwell.

During the second incident, Matlock allegedly held the victim down and had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her. The exact date of the incident is unclear; however, Chief Peck said both incidents occurred around the end of the school day.

Matlock, in an interview with the Clarion Borough Police Department on December 18, confessed to touching the victim inappropriately. When asked about the nature of the incident, Matlock responded that he had touched the victim’s genitals. Matlock could not provide a reason for his actions and acknowledged that he did not have the victim’s consent.

According to the complaint, Matlock also admitted to a second incident but claimed he only touched the victim on top of her clothes. When confronted about the victim’s account of him initiating sexual intercourse without her consent, Matlock stated he did not remember but later conceded that he “did it once”.

When Officer Kemmer questioned Matlock as to why he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim if she didn’t give consent, he stated that he “wasn’t thinking” and “blacked out.”

Matlock admitted that he knew his actions were wrong and expressed regret, stating that he “screwed up,” according to the complaint.

Court records show that Matlock was arraigned by Judge Schill around 1:19 p.m. on December 20 and then placed in the Clarion County Jail.

Bail was set at $25,000, which was unsecured, meaning Matlock was released on his own recognizance. Additional non-monetary conditions were applied to his release, including a no-contact order.

“Per my request, Matlock is not permitted on school property until the matter is resolved,” said Chief Peck.

Clarion Area Superintendent Dr. Joe Carrico told exploreClarion.com that upon learning about the incident, the school immediately contacted local law enforcement.

“When the allegation was made, we immediately contacted local law enforcement and reviewed our policies and procedures to make sure it was an isolated incident.”

Dr. Carrico said that the school understands concerns from parents and the community but emphasized that all inquiries into the matter should be directed to local law enforcement.

“As this is an ongoing open criminal investigation, we’ve been asked to not discuss the details of the matter,” Carrico continued.

“Out of respect for the victim and the situation, we respectfully ask that all questions be directed to the Clarion Borough Police Department.”

In addition to the bail conditions set by the court, Carrico said the school is “taking steps to ensure there is no future interaction on school grounds.”

Matlock faces a preliminary hearing on January 2, 2024, in Clarion County Central Court.

