The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Is Moving
CLARION, Pa. – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is moving to a new office location in Clarion County effective January 2, 2024.
AICDAC is currently located at 1350 East Main Street within the Clarion Eye Care building.
Starting January 2, 2024, AICDAC will be open to the public at the 800 Center Building, 825 East Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
Office hours will remain the same, open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and walk-ins are always welcome.
AICDAC provides free, confidential case management, recovery support, and prevention services within Clarion County. Narcan kits and drug test strips are also available for free at all AICDAC office locations.
If you or someone you know needs help with substance use, please call 814-226-6350. Help is available, and recovery is possible.
