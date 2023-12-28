UPDATE: Interstate 80 Eastbound Near Emlenton Reopened



EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 that were closed due to a tractor-trailer crash have reopened.

(Photos courtesy Kevin Thomas.)

According to 511 PA, the highway was closed between Exit 42 (PA 38 – Emlenton) and Exit 45 (PA 478 – St. Petersburg/Emlenton) beginning at 3:26 p.m. Clarion County 9-1-1- reports that the sene was cleared at 5:54 p.m.

The call for service came in to Clarion County’s 9-1-1 dispatch center at 3:26 p.m. for a single tractor-trailer crash. Life Flight 2 was dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police, PennDOT, the Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, and St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the scene.

