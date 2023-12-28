 

UPDATE: Interstate 80 Eastbound Near Emlenton Reopened

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 07:12 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Interstate 80 Tractor Trailer Courtesy of Kevin Thomas 01
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 that were closed due to a tractor-trailer crash have reopened.

(Photos courtesy Kevin Thomas.)

According to 511 PA, the highway was closed between Exit 42 (PA 38 – Emlenton) and Exit 45 (PA 478 – St. Petersburg/Emlenton) beginning at 3:26 p.m. Clarion County 9-1-1- reports that the sene was cleared at 5:54 p.m.

The call for service came in to Clarion County’s 9-1-1 dispatch center at 3:26 p.m. for a single tractor-trailer crash. Life Flight 2 was dispatched to the scene.

Interstate 80 Tractor Trailer Courtesy of Kevin Thomas 02

Clarion-based State Police, PennDOT, the Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, and St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the scene.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511pa.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


