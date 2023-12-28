 

Strattanville Man Hospitalized After Crash on Waterson Road

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

FE606D40-B63F-407B-A37D-DA688A37D9A9CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured during a recent rollover crash in Clarion Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, December 27, the crash occurred around 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 21-year-old Dennis J. Zitzelberger, of Strattanville, lost control of a 2014 Hyundai Tucson, causing it to collide with an embankment on the left shoulder.

The vehicle ultimately rolled over and came to rest on its driver’s side, police said.

Zitzelberger was transported via EMS to Clarion Hospital to treat suspected minor injury.

He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Zitzelberger was charged with a traffic violation.

