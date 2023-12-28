 

Vehicle Slams Into Ditch Along Route 949

Thursday, December 28, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police-Car-Light-BarELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details what led to a local woman driving her car into a ditch on State Route 949.

According to a December 28 report released by PSP Marienville, the crash took place on State Route 949, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, December 28.

Police say 40-year-old Shannon M. Otte, of Clarington, was traveling north when she drove her 2015 Jeep Cherokee off the roadway.

Otte’s vehicle then impacted a ditch on the eastern side of the roadway.

Otte was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was disabled from the crash.

According to police, Otte was charged with a traffic violation.


