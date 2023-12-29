Knox Teen Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Landlord After His Water Was Shut Off

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox teen was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot his landlord after his apartment water was shut off.

Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Brendan Michael Shuffstall, of Knox, on December 21, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Knox Borough Police Department Officer Justin O’Neil was approached around 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, by a known male victim who stated he was just threatened by his tenant, Brendan Shuffstall.

The victim reported to both Chief Bauer and Officer O’Neil that he was on East Railroad Street when he was confronted by Shuffstall who allegedly stated that he was going to shoot him with a 9mm pistol, the complaint states.

Chief Bauer and Officer O’Neil then went to East Railroad Street and spoke with Shuffstall at his apartment. Shuffstall stated that he and a known female went to the food bank and, on their way back, they were confronted by (the victim), who reportedly was calling him names like “weasel,” the complaint indicates.

Shuffstall stated that he told (the victim) he was going to get a letter from Summit Legal Aid regarding their water being shut off. Shuffstall obtained the letter, returned to East Railroad Street, and gave the letter to the victim. The victim allegedly told Shuffstall that “you might as well wipe your a** with that,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Shuffstall and the known female returned to their apartment, shut the door, and the victim followed. The victim told them he was going to kick in the door and Shuffstall stated, “Then you will be shot. You’re not invading my home.”

Shuffstall told police that he was unsure if he stated a specific caliber of handgun he was going to shoot the victim with. The known female confirmed Shuffstall did state 9mm. However, Shuffstall told police he did not have a firearm, the complaint continues.

The victim then came to the Knox Borough Police Department to fill out a written statement.

This incident was also witnessed by a known male, who provided a written statement, as well. The victim stated that near the end of July to the beginning of August, he agreed with Shuffstall and the known female that they could stay in his apartment with the agreement that they both worked for him. They moved into the apartment, worked for approximately three days, and quit, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim then advised them numerous times they needed to move out or pay rent. During this time, the electricity has been on in the apartment and neither Shuffstall nor the female have worked for the victim or paid him any money, the complaint notes.

Both individuals have used the electricity in the apartment, which is estimated to be over $50.00, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim then saw Shuffstall and asked when they were moving. Shuffstall “gave attitude” and called him a weasel. The victim and Shuffstall then argued, and Shuffstall told him he was going to get a legal paper for him. Shuffstall then returned with the paper. The victim admitted he told Shuffstall that he could use the legal paper as toilet paper. Shuffstall then returned to his apartment and yelled at the victim on the way. The victim followed Shuffstall to his apartment, who slammed the door three times. The victim told Shuffstall that if he broke another item, he was going to press charges. Shuffstall then reportedly told the victim that he had a 9mm, and he was going to shoot him.

The victim told Shuffstall to bring it out, and he would shove it down his throat. The victim then left and found the officers, the complaint notes.

Shuffstall was arraigned at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, on the following charges in front of Judge Heeter:

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Theft Of Services-Acquisition Of Service, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 9, 2024, at 11:15 a.m., with Judge Heeter presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.