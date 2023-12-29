7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, December 29, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
New Year’s Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
