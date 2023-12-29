Anna M. Love, 87, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 23, 2023, at her home.

She was born on April 13, 1936 in Marble, Clarion County; daughter of the late Edward Kaltenbach and Louise Beichner Kaltenbach Schill.

Ann graduated from North Clarion High School and worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for 38 years.

She was married to Darrell W. Love, who preceded her in death on October 18, 1975.

Ann was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion. She loved gardening, reading, working on crossword puzzles, playing the piano, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Cindy Dolby and her husband, Jeff, of Sligo; her step son, Larry Love of Pittsburgh; a granddaughter, Nicki Rawson and her friend, Matt Alcorn, of Strattanville; a grandson, Ryan Menteer and his wife, Courtney, of Summerville; her step grandchildren, Jodi White and her husband, John, of New York, Adam Love and his wife, Katie, of Summerville, Kevin Love and his wife, Cori, of Colorado, and Kim Love and her husband, Matt, also of Colorado; a great granddaughter, Lily Mae Menteer; and 7 step great grandchildren, Alex Love, Hannah Love, Colton Love, Justice Love, Paxton Love, Oliver Love, and Kennedy Love. She is also survived by her sisters, Helen Goreczny of Oil City and and Deb Beichner of Kossuth; her brother, Dan Schill and his wife, Lori, of Venus; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her step father, Leonard Schill; a son, Jeff Love; 2 step sons, Rod Love and Greg Love; 2 brothers, Edward Kaltenbach Mike Schill; a sister, Bernice Reitz; and 2 brothers-in-law, Beryl Reitz and Steve Goreczny.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, presiding.

Interment will take place in the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Strattanville.

In lieu of flower, memorial donations can be made in Anna’s honor to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

