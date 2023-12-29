Arthur “Art” Wayne Knight went home to Jesus on November 22, 2023, at the age of 77 years old.

Art was born in Butler to Ford and Esther Knight on August 2, 1946.

As a young child he began to follow in his father’s footsteps and was an avid boy scout spending a lot of his time at Camp Coffman.

He was always known for giving a good laugh and his mischievous smile.

He graduated from Keystone High School in Knox, where he lived until he joined the military.

He lived his life as a faith filled Christian; baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Knox, and then later in life joined the Baptist Church. He was a member of the Good News Church in St. Augustine and served as an usher.

He enlisted with the United States Navy where he proudly served from March 9, 1966 to December 1, 1969 as an aircraft mechanic. While aboard the USS Ticonderoga, he served as a plane captain on A1-H/J aircraft.

He attended school at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Pittsburgh, PA where he received his FAA aircraft maintenance certification and A&P License in June of 1972.

He worked as the head mechanic at Gulf Coast Aviation in Gulfport Mississippi. As a Master Sergeant in the Air Force Reserve, he served as the Crew Chief for the U.S. Air Force Reserves 920th WRG (Hurricane Hunters) at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi from 1973 to 1979.

While in Biloxi, he obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi majoring in Industrial and Vocational Education.

As a civil servant with the Department of Defense at AERO in Lake City Florida and subsequently Grumman in St. Augustine Florida, he had several jobs such as Quality Assurance Specialist, Senior Contract Administrator and he retired as a Program Integration Specialist.

Art was registered in Scouting for over 60 years, obtaining Eagle Scout rank in 1961. He began his volunteer career as an Assistant Cub Master and Den Leader for Pack 274 in the year 2000.

Art served at the district level as Advancement Chair and at the council level as a Merit Badge Counselor. He also served as a Webelos Den Leader to Pack 274, Assistant Scoutmaster, Scoutmaster and Committee Chair to Troop 243 and 274.

Art has received the District Award of Merit, Boy Scout Leader Training Award, Scouter’s Key Training Award, and participated in the National Youth Leadership Training. Art was a Brotherhood Member of Order of the Arrow and was Wood Badge Trained.

He was also recognized as a Silver Beaver Honoree, one of scout’s highest honors. Art worked with Troop 66 until he retired from scouting in 2022. He was instrumental in helping over 100 young men achieve the rank of eagle scout.

Art was the President of Bass Society in St. Johns County and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion. He was an avid Florida Gator fan who loved all things orange and blue. Go Gators!

Art first and foremost loved his family. He was so proud to be involved with the scouting community and was known to be a great citizen who was always honoring his country. He loved fishing, camping and would always have everyone laughing with his quick wit and funny quips.

He is survived by his wife Janet D. Knight, St. Augustine Florida, his sister Diane S. Knight, Hendersonville North Carolina, His Children – Natalie (John) Murray, Lake City Florida, Dorrie (Brandon) Esposito, High Springs Florida, Kristen (Matt) Ruffino, Madisonville, Louisiana, Klint (Priscilla) Knight, St. Augustine, Florida. His grandchildren – Pace Murray, Emma Meisenheimer, Addison Murray, Ryan Knight, Renee Knight, Andrew Ruffino and Avery Ruffino. His niece Staci Martin, Marienville Pennsylvania. And finally, his most beloved pet Willow Knight.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ford Knight 1916 – 1986 and Esther (Hall) Knight 1915 – 1983 as well as his brother Keith A Knight 1955 – 2017.

A celebration of life will be held at Princess Place Preserve on January 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at 2500 Princess Place Rd, Palm Coast, FL 32137.

Please bring your own chair.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship in Art’s name will be created to help underprivileged scouts in St. Johns County attend scout camp.

There will be a donation box available at the celebration of life.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

