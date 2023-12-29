 

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Venango County Man Found Safe

Friday, December 29, 2023 @ 04:12 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Aubrey Walters August 2023OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say the Oil City man who was reported missing on Christmas Eve has been found safe.

(Photo above: Aubrey Walters outside the Venango County Courthouse during the trial of Brandon Wells for the murder of Brierlie Walters. August 10, 2023.)

A representative with the Oil City Police Department told exploreVenango.com that Aubrey Walters, 46, of Oil City, was located safe on Friday afternoon, December 29.

Police say officers received a tip that Walters called an agency in Franklin and told them he was at a facility in Pittsburgh.

Oil City Police Department Lt. Love spoke to the administrator and confirmed Walters’ location.

Walters was declared missing by OCPD on or about Sunday, December 24; however, family members told exploreVenango.com they had not seen him since December 19.

