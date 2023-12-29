Brosius to Tharan: “It Sounds Like You’re Trying to Set Me Up for Something.”



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Questions and requests for opinions were all part of the last meeting of the year for Clarion County Commissioner this week.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Wayne Brosius, and Ted Tharan close out 2023.)

Leading off the business section of the meeting, Commissioners discussed an amendment to the Clarion County Hotel Tax Ordinance, raising it from three percent to five percent.

“Since we haven’t had a chance to talk about that since the last meeting, what’s your recommendation on that?” Commissioner Ted Tharan asked Chairman Wayne Brosius. “And, should it sunset in three years so it can be evaluated?”

Brosius replied, “Well, we talked about starting it on April 1st.”

Commissioner Ed Heasley offered, “We talked about that last time. We haven’t discussed it at all since then.”

Brosius said the commissioners could sunset the fee, but the board could always change the fee.

Heasley suggested that the sunshine stipulation would make the future commissioners evaluate it, change it, or leave it the same at the end of the three years in 2027. It would automatically go back to three percent if no action were taken. All three commissioners agreed to add the sunset restriction.

Ed Heasley is now on retirement time.

Next on the agenda was related to the massive first-floor renovation plan for the Clarion County Courthouse. One of the first steps in the renovation is an HVAC Project to be completed by Deets Mechanical, Inc. utilizing the COSTAR program. The estimated cost is $2,188,550.00. COSTAR does not require bidding on the project.

Heasley questioned where the money was going to come from for the project. Commissioners had received notification that nearly $1 million was announced at the federal level.

“Do you recommend that we do it that way?” Tharan asked Brosius.

“We talked about it, Ted. You know?” Brosius replied.

“Why don’t you recommend it, because you’re the Chairman,” Tharan again asked Brosius.

“It sounds like you’re trying to set me up for something,” Brosius said.

“I’m not. I just wanted to ensure you guys are on board,” Tharan added.

Financial consultant Rose Logue explained the financing of the capital projects and projections, including financing if needed and possible additional grants. Deets is familiar with the building from past work. The project will require all offices to exit the building, including courts. Many county functions will move to the county complex in Shippenville (the former Sorce Warehouse). Plans are being refined, and the move could start in April and last the year.

Brosius and Tharan voted for the project, and Heasley did not.

“There are too many unanswered questions at this time,” Heasley said.

Another contract did not fare well at the meeting.

Brosius motioned to approve a contract with Herbert Rowland and Rubik (HRB) to provide professional consulting work to develop a river access plan.

“It cost us $54,000.00,” Brosius said. “A DCNR grant will cover $27,000.00, and the county would be responsible for the other $27,000.00. This will advise the Scenic Rivers Recreation Group on developing the Clarion River and Access Points.”

Brosius made the motion for approval, and Tharan seconded it. However, Tharan abstained because of a possible conflict of interest, and Heasley voted no. The motion failed.

Tharan had some words for Heasley at the end of the meeting.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Heasley for being here for the last day. He has done a fantastic job. Here are some big shoes to fill for the next one. It’s been a pleasure working with you.”

Heasley offered thanks to the staff and a special thanks to Rose Logue.

“Rose has been here for eight years putting up with us. There’s no question in my mind that she’s the backbone of the finances of Clarion County, and she deserves a pat on the back.”

