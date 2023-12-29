Charles Henry Zerres, 82, of Franklin, died at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 4, 1941, in Titusville.

As a child and young man, Chuck worked the family farm in Bradleytown with his mother and step-father, Laura and Orlo Vanderhoof.

He graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1959, and joined the U.S. Army, where he achieved the rank of sergeant.

After his discharge from the military, Chuck married the former Patricia Diane Hummel. The couple were wed Dec. 2, 1962, in the Bradleytown United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2018.

Chuck worked for more than 40 years at Joy Manufacturing, where he was a machinist. His co-workers knew him as “Charlie.” He retired in 2008.

“I’m an old farmer,” Chuck would say all the time. As a farmer, he learned a little bit about a lot of things and he used this knowledge to dabble in jobs with electricity, small engine repair, woodworking and even cooking in his later years.

Way before it was trendy or required, Chuck was the king of recycling. He never threw away anything; instead, he’d find a way to re-use items. When someone needed a whatchamacallit, his answer was, “I have one of those in the garage.” His family affectionately called him “Mr. Fix It,” and he earned this moniker countless times.

His system of organization stymied everyone else, but the man could tell you what drawer in which cabinet you could locate a 3/8-inch socket gizmo without a beat.

In 1967, Chuck’s life completely changed when he met his Savior, Jesus Christ. He often testified about the December night when God told him he would be a dad, and how he promised God that he would raise that child in church. This led to a life-long calling into ministry for Chuck and his family.

He was the leader of Jesus Is Life Ministry (formerly Jesus Airlift) for nearly 40 years, leading teams of missionaries on countless short-term missionary trips to Brazil, Haiti, Africa, Mexico and other countries.

He was ordained as a pastor, but, instead of serving in churches, Chuck was more concerned about and invested in one-on-one interactions with people, always with the objective to help them find a personal relationship with Jesus.

Chuck is survived by his children, Cathi and Darrin McMillen of Pittsburgh and Cindi and Dale Power of Franklin; and his grandchildren, Israel and Amanda Power of Oil City. Survivors also include three great-granddaughters, Courtney Alcorn of Woodstock, Virginia, Grace Power of Oil City and Alexandria Power of Franklin, and their mother and stepfather, Heather and Dennis Callahan of Franklin; and two step-great-grandsons, Ian and Noah Slider of Oil City.

Also surviving him is a sister, Nancy Stoughton of Slippery Rock and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his beloved wife of 56 years and his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Reynolds and Jean Shreffler.

Friends and family will be welcomed from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 312 W. Park St., Franklin.

Alex Valdivia of Brazil will lead a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the family plot in the Jerusalem Corners Cemetery near Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given to Jesus is Life Ministry, 260 Jesus Is The Way, Franklin, Pa. 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

