Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Fluff Salad

With only four ingredients, it’s beyond easy to make!

Ingredients

1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed

2 cups sugar



2 cups heavy whipping cream1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Directions

1. Pulse cranberries in a food processor until coarsely chopped; transfer to a large bowl. Stir in sugar; refrigerate, covered, at least 2 hours.

2. To serve, beat cream until soft peaks form. Stir pecans into cranberry mixture; fold in whipped cream. If desired, top with additional cranberries and chopped pecans.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.