Clarion County Weekend Guide: Family Swim Night at YMCA; New Year’s Eve BINGO Bash; and More

Friday, December 29, 2023 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include New Year’s Party at YMCA; New Year’s Eve BINGO Bash, and more!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2023

New Year’s Party at Clarion YMCA – Fun Night, Family Swim

When: Friday, December 29, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA
Details:
Join the YMCA every Friday night from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a special time of family bonding. In today’s digital age, it’s easy to feel disconnected, but there’s no better way to truly connect than by spending quality time together.
🎈 This Friday, December 29th, it’s the Y’s New Year’s Party! 🎈 Put away those devices and join the Y for an evening of swimming, games, and making memories with your family. It’s a tradition that guarantees quality time and fun for everyone!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2023

Christmas Model Train Display

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Clarion Model Railroad Club, Inc., Basement 515c Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ClarionMRRClub

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2023

New Year’s Eve BINGO BASH

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 4:00 p.m.
Where: Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Hall, 3891 Main Street, Hawthorn, Pa.
Details:
There are NO presale tickets for this event, The cost is $25.00 for a game book that holds 6 faces and includes 24 games.
Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on our New Years Eve bingo for a chance at $10,000.00. Lots of special Rip tickets and some side raffles. This event is BYOB and come hungry cause the kitchen will have lots of good food.

DJ at Vince’s on New Year’s Eve

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 8:00 p.m. to ?
Where: Vince’s Tavern, 31729 Route 66 Leeper, Pa.
Details:
For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern.

