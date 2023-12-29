Clarion Residents Connect at ‘Meet and Greet’ Event Prior to ACE Hardware Grand Opening



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — As the new owners of the soon-to-be-open Clarion ACE Hardware store have been busy renovating the former Faller’s Furniture building, anticipation for the grand opening has been building, as well.

(Pictured above: Owners Mark and Kevin Salandra inside the newly-renovated Clarion ACE Hardware store. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Community members gathered on Thursday night for a special “meet and greet” event at the new store located in the historic Ditz Hardware building at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

The store’s owners, Kevin and Mark Salandra, offered a glimpse into what’s in store for the Clarion area.

“We just wanted to invite the community over to see what we’ve done so far and tell them what we plan to stock,” Kevin Salandra told exploreClarion.com. “We want to listen to what they have to say, so we can stock what they want.”

The Clarion ACE Hardware store is the latest venture of the Salandra brothers, who also own the Brockway store.

“In our Brockway store, for example, somebody asked us if we could stock maple sugaring supplies. So, now we’re a distributor for CDL Sugaring Equipment.”

Their approach to listening to their customers has already paid off, with one gentleman purchasing “quite a few” maple sugaring supplies in anticipation of tapping season next month.

The “meet and greet” event was about more than just merchandise, however; it was an opportunity to showcase the extensive remodeling efforts undertaken at the new location.

“We just want to show the community that we’ve done a lot of remodeling work. We want to give the community an update and let them try some food cooked on the big green egg. We’re planning on cooking for a lot of people tonight,” Salandra said.

While the Clarion ACE Hardware store is slated to open its doors in late January or early February, the Salandra brothers have already established themselves as reliable sources of hardware and service in the region.

“We provide great service and a great selection of products. There isn’t a big box store close to us. The closest is probably Cranberry,” Salandra said.

The Clarion ACE Hardware store will be a full-service shop including deliveries, according to Salandra.

“If you need it before the end of the day, there will be a cost. But if you don’t need it for a couple of days, delivery will be free,” he said.

The Ditz Hardware building itself is a piece of Clarion’s rich history. Built in 1917 after the original structure was destroyed by fire, it has seen multiple uses over the years, including housing Clarion’s opera and even serving as a roller rink. Most recently, it belonged to Faller’s Furniture until the Salandra brothers purchased it earlier this year.

Related Article:

ACE Hardware Opening in Original Ditz Hardward Building on Clarion Main Street

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.