Donna (Seybert) Bryant, 75, of Strattanville, passed away on Wednesday December 27, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

She was born on February 23, 1948, in Huey. She was the daughter of Robert and Audrey (Davis) Seybert.

Donna met Phillip Bryant at church in their teenage years. She married Phillip on April 14, 1967.

They were each other’s first loves and last. Phillip preceded her in death on March 13, 2013.

She was a homemaker. Donna was of the Baptist faith and held God close to her heart. She was a selfless, caring, and loving person to all who knew her.

In her spare time, she enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. She constantly spoiled them, and they gave her so much happiness in life.

Donna is survived by three daughters; Bobbi Nulph and her fiancé Patrick of Brookville, Amy Young and her husband Matt of New Bethlehem, and Amber Bryant and her wife Holly of Strattanville, one son; Jeremy Bryant and his significant other Amanda McEntire of Sligo, six grandchildren; Kayla, Brandon, Trenton, Zayden, Nolan and grandpuppy Honey, three sisters; Judy Schnell of Chicora, Rose Miller and her husband Alan of East Brady, and Leanna Reeseman and her husband Denny of Rimersburg. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Donna’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

A funeral service will be held the same day beginning at 1 p.m. with the Pastor John Green officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

